Hawks Nest Ladies Golf



THERE were 41 starters for Saturday’s Stableford event, boosted by visitors from Easts Leisure and Golf, Waratah GC, Club Taree and Roseville GC, playing on our newly renovated fairways. As always, it was close at the top of the leaderboard, Tanya Sinclair finishing with a great 40 points, followed by Jo Scott and Deb Matheson, both on 37. Jo had a birdie as well as NTP on the 10th, and Deb scored 3 chip ins today, so there were some happy ladies today.

Results; Ladies 18 Hole Stableford 23/11/2024

A Grade Winners: 1st Deb Matheson 37; 2nd Halen Haynes 36; 3rd Cheryl Foster 35

B Grade Winners: 1st Tanya Sinclair 40 (best score of the day); 2nd Jo Scott 37 C/B; 3rd Marion Newton 35

Place Getters (34 C/B – 31 C/B): Annie Benton, Samantha Leggatt, Michelle Osborne, Sue Kovacs, Maxine Mitchell, Denise Sainty, Sue O’Hagan (Roseville GC), Carol Maher and Anne-Marie French

NTP 10th Hole: A Grade Carolyn Affleck; B Grade Jo Scott

Tuesday was a Monthly Medal Round, with only 34 ladies braving the heat. Helen Haynes had a great round to finish with a 72 nett/ 79 gross – well played Helen! – but the next 12 players were only separated by 4 strokes in today’s small but competitive field. Among the highlights were Deb Matheson’s great birdie with a long, front to back putt on the 5th, and Liz Ross who had a chip in on the 4th.

Results: Ladies 18 Hole Stroke 26/11/2024

A Grade Winners:1st Helen Haynes 72 (best score of the day); 2nd Deb Matheson 74; 3rd Sue Kovacs 75

B Grade Winners: 1st June Biddle 77 C/B; 2nd Liz Ross 77; 3rd Tanya Sinclair 78

C Grade Winners: 1st Jo Scott 76; 2nd Di Smith 78 C/B; 3rd Rhonda Dorman 78

Place Getters ( 76 C/B- 80 C/B): Marcia Smith, Denise Sainty, Kathy Griffiths, Judy Benson, Dawn Wiggins, Annie Benton

Gross Winners: A Grade Helen Haynes 79; B Grade: June Biddle 103 C/B; C Grade: Di Smith 116

NTP Hole 5: A Grade Deb Matheson; B Grade Tanya Sinclair; C Grade Di Smith

Tuesday Lay Veterans 9 Hole Competition

There was a good field of 13 ladies who played in today’s event, with Robyn Richardson romping home 4 shots clear of the following pack.

Results: Lady Veterans 9 Holes 26/11/2024

1st Robyn Richardson 19 (best score of the day); 2nd Pat Marr 15; 3rd Sylvia Bolden 14; 4th Jeanette Kemp 13; 5th Marie Pegram 12 C/B

Thursday Lady Veterans 9 Hole Event

Overcast skies kept the temperature down today, though the humidity made conditions sticky for the 46 ladies who played. It was a short course game from the grey tees, which is always enjoyed by the vets. A lot of players were very happy to have parred holes, like Trish Campbell (3rd) and Betty Clinch (16th) who both landed their tee shots on the green and went on to score par 3.

Viv Ballinger chipped in on the 12th, as did Elsa Jones on the 6th. Elsa was very happy with her long curved shot up the hill and into the cup on a green that is quite challenging. One of our ladies didn’t have the same luck on the 16th when she struck bunker trouble. She was determined to face the challenge of getting out, and after 17 shots she made it! What an effort!

Results: Lady Veterans 9 Hole Stroke 28/11/2024

1st: Elsa Jones -8; 2nd Robyn Keegan -3; 3rd Pat Dodd -2; 4th Janet Moore 0 C/B; 5th June Martin 0

NTP 3rd Hole: Div 1 Fran Henderson; Div 2 Di Smith; Div 3 Trish Campbell

NTP Hole 16: Robyn Keegan; Div 2 Betty Clinch; Div 3 Pat Marr

The Lady Veterans annual meeting was held after today’s presentation, with reports from the outgoing committee. The 2025 committee was introduced: President Marg Bonney, Captain Sue Hair, Secretary/Treasurer Viv Ballinger and Committee members Jo Scott and Sharon Barwick. They have big shoes to fill, but will have everyone’s support as they take the reins for 2025.

By Dianne BOWES

