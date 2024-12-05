Nelson Bay’s Steve Punshon appointed Northern NSW Futsal coach



RESPECTED Nelson Bay Football Club Coaching Director Steve Punshon, spent much of his life shaping the careers of budding soccer players in the United Kingdom.

Since emigrating “down under”, the astute Englishman has proved to be a coach to be reckoned with in the Port Stephens region, with Nelson Bay FC.

Whether it be in the community inter-district arena or five per side indoor Futsal format, the experienced Punshon has fostered a host of talent in the junior and senior ranks.

Officials have recognised his ability to educate footballers of all ages by appointing him coach of the Northern NSW boys Under-16 squad to compete at Football Australia’s National Futsal Championships in Melbourne next month.

It is a huge honour for the accomplished mentor, who is an accredited European Futsal UEFA B Licence coach.

Steve is connected with Nelson Bay Futsal, which hosts a ten week summer competition at Nelson Bay PCYC, enabling junior and senior players from across Port Stephens the opportunity to participate in the official FIFA format of the indoor five v five game.

Competition organiser and Futsal fanatic Nat Vogtmann has brought Futsal to the Bay.

Nelson Bay Futsal currently hosts sixteen fixtures each Saturday with the prominent Punshon supporting operations and refereeing on each match day.

This year’s series culminates in a Futsal finals weekend over 14-15 December.

Participating in local events has allowed local players and coaches the opportunity to trial for the upcoming State Futsal Championships.

This is a big move for Northern NSW Football (NNSWF), which recently announced the return of Futsal to the NNSWF player, coach and match official talent pathways.

Punshon told News Of The Area that NNSWF “has renewed their focus to growing and supporting Futsal in the region as well as streamlining the pathway between grassroots and elite competitions.”

“The national tournament will welcome the best Futsal players from across Australia to compete and showcase their talent on the big stage.

“This is the official pathway to the Australian national set-up.”

Outstanding Nelson Bay Futsal competition players Charli Vogtmann and Annika Driscoll will proudly represent Northern NSW in the Under-15 Girls squad with Punshon signing up as Head Coach of the Under-16 Boys.

‘It has been a long absence from the national Futsal stage at state level, but the players and coaching staff are relishing the prospect of testing themselves against the best the nation has to offer.

“I am delighted to represent Nelson Bay as one of four head coaches picked from across the State working under the tutelage of NNSW Futsal Development Manager and former Solomon Islands national head coach Damon Shaw.

“This is a massive opportunity for Charli and Anni to showcase their talent at a national level and enjoy the experience.”

NNSWF will send Under-14s and Under-16s boys teams as well as Under-15s and Under-17s girls squads to the tournament to be staged from 8-12 January at Melbourne Sports Centres in Parkville.

