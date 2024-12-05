Braves go through season undefeated



BELLINGER Valley Braves have been a dominant force in the Far North Coast’s premier representative basketball competition.

The Braves had an undefeated regular season on their way to topping the ladder of the Sunshine Basketball Conference men’s season.

The Braves capped off a dominant regular season by demolishing the Casino Kings 135-34 in Casino, during the final round last weekend.

Four players scored 20 or more points for the Braves, including Lachlan Martin (25), Lachlan Alexander (24), Harrison Rayner (23), and Bryce Sully (21).

The Braves had a perfect regular season winning all fourteen of their games and registering an average winning margin of 32.4 points.

The Braves will look to defend the Sunshine Basketball Conference title they won last year, when they play the finals series on 14-15 December in Byron Bay.

The Sunshine Basketball Conference is the Far North Coast’s premier representative basketball competition.

It features teams from Ballina, Bellinger Valley, Byron Bay, Casino, Coffs Harbour, Grafton, Lismore, and Yamba.

By Aiden BURGESS