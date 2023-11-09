38 Linden Avenue, Toormina is on the market with Unrealestate Coffs Coast

38 Linden Avenue, Toormina

3 Bed, 2 Bath, 2 Car

Price: $589,000

731.4 sqm

THIS property is waiting for a buyer who is looking for a challenge and isn’t afraid of the hard work required to bring this home back to its former glory.

The property, which is ideally located close to shopping centres, schools, transport, and stunning Sawtell Beach, has extensive damage and mould issues from the 2021 hailstorm.

The property is being sold as is, in its current state, requiring massive renovations throughout or maybe a knock down and rebuild is more suitable for you on the 731.4 sqm block which backs council reserve.

Featuring three bedrooms which all have built in wardrobes, the rooms require new flooring and some repair.

They are well sized with two positioned at the front of the home and the other is adjacent to the main bathroom with corner shower, vanity and large corner bathtub.

There is a separate toilet as well.

There are two living areas which are both generous in size, as well as a dining area located off the black and white kitchen.

The kitchen has electrical appliances, such as a wall oven, cooktop and dishwasher.

It is not known if these appliances work, and the same goes for the home’s solar power system.

The property has the added bonus of a second toilet and shower which is located in the laundry.

There is direct access from the laundry to the covered rear entertaining area which overlooks the treed reserve and fully fenced rear yard with garden shed and low maintenance yard.

For parking there is a double lock up garage with internal entry into the kitchen, as well as side access through to the high carport which can house the boat, trailer or caravan.

The side access will also be handy for the renovations that are required at the home.

Appointments are strictly by appointment only with the agent, please do not walk around the property.

Due to the mould issues at the home, buyers will be required to sign a disclaimer before entering the property.

Contact Agent: Kim McGinty (0432 953 796) and Chris Hines (0439 667 719).