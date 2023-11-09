Coffs Harbour Girls Star Australian Wallaroos

A HUGE week in New Zealand for two of Coffs Harbour Rugby’s proudest players.

Playing for Australia in the World Rugby tournament Brianna Hoy and Kaitlan Leaney have had a terrific tournament, with Leaney now a 1st choice selection in the team and Hoy making her debut at the championships.

After missing some time with injury Brianna forced her way into the Wallaroos starting line-up with outstanding performances for Sydney University and New South Wales Waratahs.

The team enjoyed a fantastic win over the highly fancied France 29 – 20, with Hoy singled out for her set piece play and particularly her defence. The match report stated “Hoy literally sacrificed her body under a thundering French player to hold her up over the line midway through the first half”.

The win over France put the Wallaroos against Wales on Friday. Reduced to 14 players, and at one stage 13, the Wallaroos stormed home to record a 25 – 19 victory.

Coffs Harbour’s Kaitlan Leaney was named best on the ground and was interviewed after the match.

“I’m just so proud of the girls, I can’t believe it. We worked so hard all week and coming off the win last week, you l know I think we shocked the world and we knew we’d have to back it up this week with a good performance.”

After a season in London playing for the strong Harlequins club Leaney has moved from the lock position to Number 8, a role she was always best suited for. An excellent line-out winner with speed and strong defence Kaitlan is now a respected international player with 13 test caps to her name.

Brianna Hoy has now staked her claim to the selectors in the tough Prop position and is expected to continue her rapid rise as an international.

Both the Coffs Harbour Snappers and SCU Marlins are enjoying the success on the world stage.

By Bruce WORBOYS