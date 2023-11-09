Park Beach Women’s Bowling Club Property/Sports/Opinion - popup ad Sport Sport Results by News Of The Area - Modern Media - November 9, 2023 Mandi Monck winner of the final of the Consistency singles. CONGRATULATIONS to Mandi Monck for winning the consistency singles final last week … Runner up was Denise Walsh Social bowls Wednesday 1st November L Kellehan, E Blanton, D Hargraves, C Jones def H Illingworth, J Kennedy, P Garner, J Slater 16/13 C McVicar, G S-Latimer, C Sheridan def P Poulton, C Venturi, M Watt 30/9 A McConachy, M Trengove, Y Schmidt def S Meyer, J Clarke, R Jupp 26/8 L McLean, A Orr, L McLeod def C Taylor, J Long, H Hardwick 18/7 M Gudgeon, C Kershaw, M Long def S Betts, B Bodel, D Futcher 19/18 T Thorn, A M Taylor, M England, C O’Dwyer def J Boulton, A Oak, J Farrell, E Kidd 32/9 Mixed Pairs Friday 3rd November L McLeod, A Worboys def M & S Watt 16/11 J Rodwell, E Kidd def J Farrell, J Woodford 23/14 S Bailey, D Shaw def C Venturi, R Lane 19/9 C Keogh, C Williamson def C & N McVicar 30/10 G S-Latimer, M Berube def M & C England 16/11 R Oakley, R Holloway def C Irvine, J Bishop 23/15 K & T Blow def T & M Monck 26/14 D Hargraves, Y Schmidt def L & P McLean 29/6 A Stone, J Phillips def A Orr, D Lindner 16/10 R Coffey, C Cutt def M & I Trengove 18/17 By Mandy TRENGOVE