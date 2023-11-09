Safety Beach Women’s Golf Club



TUESDAY 31 October.

Tuesday 31 October was another very warm and windy day on the golf course at Safety Beach where the ladies played a Medal of Medals competition.

But golly, the scores were wonderful so the ladies obviously weren’t deterred. Division 1 winner was Leanne Clark 73 nett, runner-up Merryl Kyburz 80 nett. Division 2 winner Yolly Gallacher with a marvellous 65, runner-up Di Canham 66 and Division 3 winner Robyn Brindle 66, runner-up Deb Morrison 74. How do the rest of us beat those scores. Great golf ladies. You have given the rest of us something to aim for.

NTP 4th Maureen Toms, 5th Leanne Clark, 7th Lorraine Broomfield, 11 Aileen MacFarlane.

Tuesday 21 we are playing a Medley Foursomes Mulligans for Pancreatic Cancer Day (wearing purple if possible) in memory of a past member, Kath Coombs. Make sure your name is in, bring a male partner if you wish and enjoy the fun game. For the last big game, prior to our Christmas party and Presentation Day, 10 ladies who qualified will play off in The Greens Final Shootout commencing on the 10th hole. What a great year we have had at our club. See you on the course.

By Marilyn ELY