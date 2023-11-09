OPINION: Why are other areas not investigated for improved public transport?

DEAR News Of The Area,

I REFER to your article printed in the Coffs Coast News Of The Area, Friday 3 November 2023, entitled Better Bus Network.

In this article, North Coast Transport NSW Director Anna Zycki is quoted to say “Coffs Harbour is a growing area, but getting around doesn’t involve getting in a car”.

It is a shame that your reporter did not request further information from Anna, asking when the other residents of Coffs Harbour, beyond the inner west and surrounding beachside suburbs, and located west of Red Hill, will also see any public service infrastructure provided to them?

Residents here all nearly have the need for two cars, as there are no other public alternatives, other than taxi, or perhaps, Community Transport, if you qualify.

Why are these unserviced areas not investigated when Transport NSW looks at transport issues within Coffs Harbour?

Perhaps, if your reporters get the chance to interview anyone from Transport NSW again, they may raise this issue, requesting reasons as to why no services are provided to the Orara Valley, and to similar other areas, within Coffs Harbour as a whole, other than those buses provided for school children only.

Regards,

John MURTON,

Coffs Coast.