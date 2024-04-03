38 Yamba Street, Hawks Nest is on the market with First National Real Estate Hawks Nest



38 Yamba Street, Hawks Nest

Register your interest

NESTLED in the heart of the Magic Square, this property presents an exquisite opportunity for holiday investors and discerning owner-occupiers alike.

This modern abode in the idyllic Hawks Nest offers a blend of luxury and convenience, with its proximity to the pristine sands of Bennetts Beach, the tranquil shores of Jimmys Beach, and the serene Myall River.

Across a generous 670 square metre parcel, this two-storey house boasts four well-appointed bedrooms and three chic bathrooms.

The double lock-up garage coupled with an additional three-bay garage/shed in the backyard ensures ample space for vehicles and storage.

Inside, the ground level encompasses a studio apartment with its own kitchenette and bathroom while the upper level reveals a contemporary open-plan kitchen, dining, and lounge area, seamlessly extending onto a spacious front verandah featuring an outdoor kitchen – perfect for entertaining or simply enjoying the coastal ambience.

A rare find in a coveted location, this property promises a lifestyle of ease and sophistication.

Exclusive viewings are by appointment only.

Register your interest today to secure your slice of Hawks Nest paradise.

Contact John Rumble on 0425 289 200.

