Macksville Country Club Golf



WITH a big field and good weather for the “Big” Bob and Pam Lindsay sponsored Stableford and mystery fours event it was left to the juniors to show the way.

Cohen Welsh won the singles event on 40 points with cousin Jordan one point behind runner up.

Jeff Gore, not quite a junior, was lucky enough to be paired with Cohen to win the mystery pairs.

Straight shooters with nearest the pins were Jordan Welsh (A), Neil Cunneen (B) and Bob Lindsay (C) grade.

Brodie Bartlett came in ahead of Neil Cunneen to win the Mid Week Competition ahead of a good field.

In the ladies Stableford Kerrie Jackson won with Nikki Laird finishing runner up.

Nikki and Carmel Freudenstein travelled to Woolgoolga and finished runners up in their Open Day on Wednesday.

Regularly amongst the leaders Noel Austin won the Chook Run with Jim Wilkes runner up.

By Max TURNER