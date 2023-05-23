4/22 Bennett Street, Hawks Nest is on the market with First National Real Estate Hawks Nest Myall Coast Property Property Property/Sports/Opinion - popup ad by News Of The Area - Modern Media - May 24, 2023 4/22 Bennett Street, Hawks Nest Price: $930,000 THIS well appointed apartment features three bedrooms with a beautiful courtyard outlook and is less than 100 metres from the iconic Bennetts Beach. This ground floor, single level property encompasses 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, open plan living areas, a clever hideaway laundry and wide opening glass doors allow seamless access from the spacious dining and living areas to the deck and your own private landscape gardens. This property boasts a modern kitchen, fully equipped with stainless steel appliances and is complimented by split system air conditioning. Perfectly positioned and appointed for the holiday getaway property you are after. Key Features: – Air conditioning – Secure underground parking for two cars and lift access – Private garden courtyard – Being sold fully furnished and holiday rental compliant Call today for an inspection of this superb apartment. Inspections are by appointment only. Call John Rumble on 0425289200.