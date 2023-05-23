Have your say on the draft Open Space and Recreation Strategy

EVERYONE is invited to provide feedback on the draft MidCoast Open Space and Recreation Strategy which is now on public exhibition.

Open spaces include parks, gardens, sports fields, playgrounds, dog parks, foreshore areas, walkways, cycleways and other public places.



“Your input and feedback will help us to deliver on your vision for open spaces in the MidCoast,” said Council’s Director of Liveable Communities, Paul De Szell.

“The Open Space and Recreation Strategy will guide future planning and funding decisions, including applications for external funding.”

During 2022 over 1,600 people took part in pop-ups, workshops and online activities. Participants provided input on their current use of open space and future outdoor space needs.

“Both locals and visitors said they want better connected green space, more accessible footpaths and cycleways, more flexible open space, and more activities for young children and teenagers.

“People told us that they value our outdoor lifestyle and want to encourage people with a range of abilities and ages to interact with each other, safely and affordably,” added Mr De Szell

The public exhibition period runs until Tuesday 27 June.

To share your feedback on the draft strategy, head to https://haveyoursay.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/outdoor-spaces

Council will use your feedback to finalise the draft strategy.