Bulahdelah Chamber of Commerce supports the community

BULAHDELAH Chamber of Commerce and Tourism has set up a grant fund for not-for-profit organisations in the 2423 postcode to improve their infrastructure and improve their offerings to the community.

The fund was set up from some of the proceeds of the sale of the former doctor’s surgery on Stroud Street with the understanding by council that the money raised by the community in its construction would be returned to the community after the sale.



Many community organisations have applied and been successful in receiving much needed funding for their purpose and have thanked the Chamber for making these funds available.

Bulahdelah Rural Fire Brigade have thanked the Chamber for providing funding for a weather station which will soon be installed on the local RFB station.

“This station will allow locals to gain information about weather conditions locally rather than a remote generic location.”

Bulahdelah Bullets Soccer Club said “a big thank you for supporting our local soccer”.

“Their generous grant meant we could purchase brand new equipment for our kids this year and this keeps our little players having fun, staying active, learning to play in a team all while enjoying the game we love.”

Bulahdelah Men’s Shed thanked the Chamber for their donation to provide new equipment that better meets current safety standards.

Bulahdelah Historical Society President Kevin Carter told Myall Coast NOTA, “We have relied on volunteers’ equipment to maintain our grounds and we would like to thank the Chamber and the Department of Regional NSW for providing funding for a new ride-on mower which will make our grounds look sic and span.”

Other organisations that have benefited from this grant scheme include St Joseph’s Primary Bulahdelah for improvements to their school garden and Delhuntie Youth Services for improvements to their buildings.

For community not for profit organisations in the 2423 postcode that need assistance with an infrastructure project up to the value of $1000, contact the Chamber at bulahdelahrtc@bigpond.com for further information and applications.

By John SAHYOUN