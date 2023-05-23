Volunteers thanked across Hawks Nest, Tea Gardens area

VOLUNTEERING is an inherently selfless task, taken on by many, but feted only so often, as it was during last week’s National Volunteers Week (15-21 May).

The residents of Hawks Nest/Tea Gardens and surrounding villages are certainly no stranger to the concept, with multiple volunteer organisations in active operation, looking out for us and our environment, from the beaches to the bush, keeping fit and active and giving us all more reasons to enjoy our little slice of paradise.



This year, as part of National Volunteers Week, MidCoast Council acknowledged and thanked around 50 local volunteers at the Hawks Nest Golf Club, from a range of invaluable service organisations across the Myall Coast.

With the theme of ‘The Change Makers’, the organisations represented included the Lions Club of Tea Gardens, Hawks Nest Tea Gardens Progress Association Inc, Myall Koala and Environment Group, Community Technology Centre, Meals on Wheels, Hawks Nest Garden Volunteers, Red Cross, SES, SLSC, Myall Masters, community transport service providers, church groups, as well as volunteers from Pindimar, Karuah and Bundabah.

“Volunteers are a valuable asset to Council, enhancing service delivery and community wellbeing,” stated MidCoast Council General Manager Adrian Panuccio, who opened the lunch with an Acknowledgement of Country.

Mayor Claire Pontin and the attending Councillors also thanked the volunteers, highlighting how important volunteering is to strengthening local communities and for getting things done.

National Volunteer Week highlights the fact that volunteering has a positive impact on both the participants’ and their community’s wellbeing, in addition to supporting the development of new skills and networks, while giving back to others.

Local service groups are always looking for more volunteers, as our area seeks to buck a wider, systemic national trend of decline in volunteering.

So, if you are passionate about making a difference and want to help, check out the range of local volunteer opportunities at https://www.teagardensonline.com/.

By Thomas O’KEEFE