4 and 4A Banff Close, Boambee is on the market with Unrealestate Coffs Coast

4 and 4A Banff Close, Boambee

Price: $1,599,000

6 beds/3 baths/3 car

SET in the gorgeous Boambee Valley is this immaculate rural residential property, boasting not one, but two dwellings on the parklike 3000 metre block.

Not only is this property set in the beautiful Boambee Valley, but it is also located in a cul-de-sac meaning virtually zero traffic.

The main home is exquisite from the moment you enter the feature timber front doors and are greeted with stunning timber floors.

Large open plan living, complete with study nook, through to dining, and appropriate country style kitchen complete with large gas hob, built-in oven, microwave, and dishwasher.

Large breakfast bar, large enough to feed the kids before school or perfect for a lazy Sunday brunch, or you can just walk a few steps to the dining area with its large windows allowing views over the deck to the trees outside and allowing natural light to stream in.

It doesn’t matter whether it’s spring, summer, autumn, or winter, the ducted air conditioning ensures you will be comfortable all year round.

Also running off this end of the home is a large additional informal living/rumpus room, perfect for teenagers (or adults retreat) gym, or a studio.

This area also has the added bonus of having an office run off one end of it, perfect for working from home in these post-Covid times.

The main living area also opens out to the large partially covered entertaining deck, and when we say large, we mean large.

The perfect place to entertain friends and family or just relax in your own piece of paradise.

The main bedroom is once again pristine, with a walk-in robe and partially renovated country-styled bathroom.

The other three bedrooms run off a hall at the other end of the living area.

All of the bedrooms are in excess of 9 sqm and include large built-in robes.

These bedrooms are also serviced by a beautifully renovated bathroom including double vanities adding to the family friendliness of the home.

The outside of the home continues to give and please.

Oversized double garage and shade sails means there is ample undercover storage for all of the vehicles and big boys’ toys.

One of the great features of the home has to be the stunning in-ground swimming pool, designed to fit naturally into the environment.

Storage will never be an issue due to the cleverly designed secure alcoves built under the deck of the main home.

As mentioned at the beginning though, one of the greatest assets this property has is the two-bedroom cottage, totally separate and private from the main home, known as 4A Banff Close.

The cottage is fully approved and constructed by East Coast Granny Flats.

It is fully independent of the main homes and features two bedrooms, open plan living, a kitchen, bathroom/laundry, and its own carport and deck.

It even boasts air-conditioned and ceiling fans.

It is currently leased at $375 per week.

Truly a property that offers so much, be it having a magnificent home with an investment property attached, or perfect for that additional family member/s you want close by, or your own B&B or Airbnb.

This home is sure to be popular so contact the team at Unrealestate for an inspection or keep an eye out for open house times.

Land Size: 3,000sqm

View online at www.unre.com.au/ban4

Contact Chris Hines on 0439 667 719 or at chris@unre.com.au

Contact Kim McGinty on 0432 953 796 or at kim@unre.com.au