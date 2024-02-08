4 Echo Place, One Mile Beach is on the market with Nelson Bay Real Estate



4 Echo Place, One Mile Beach

5 Bed, 2 Bath, 2 Car

New Price Guide: $1,700,000-$1,800,000

AN idyllic combination of rural ambience, beachside lifestyle, privacy, practicality and potential! Situated on a one acre block (4007m2), the country atmosphere is only interrupted by the sound of the ocean sending you off to sleep at night.

Step inside and the size will surprise! Boasting impressive proportions with three very large living areas, five bedrooms, walk-in pantry, outdoor entertaining and a plus-size double garage.

Designed for privacy, the yard is landscaped with a variety of native flora, or take advantage of the space and add a pool or a workshop (subject to council approval of course).

The potential is almost limitless.

A clever design lends itself to extended families, with the bedrooms at the rear of the home opening to a massive third living area.

Acoustic plasterboard and a solid core door separates this area from the rest of the house.

High ceilings throughout the home add to the feeling of space.

Irrigation throughout the grounds can be operated from mains water, or from the large rain-water tank.

The property has an operating solar hot water system.

The big main bedroom has a full size ensuite and walk-in robe.

Lots of options to park boats or caravans on either side of the house.

