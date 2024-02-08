Hawks RLFC oversee demolitions to start Myall Park Complex Stage 2



STAGE 2 of the Myall Park Sports Complex began with demolition of the old site along the football field in Hawks Nest on Saturday, 3 February.

Stage 1 was successfully completed last year, giving both the junior and senior football clubs, and other users of the community field, a new, clean purpose-built complex to securely store equipment and feed the troops.



The next stage, however, has faced significant delays, the old building remaining standing as a stark contrast of past and future for the Club.

Last Saturday, the old building, which included some repurposed storage containers, was torn out, its component parts to be removed, making way for Stage 2.

“We’ve moved onto Stage 2A, which is the toilet blocks and meeting room, which can become a change room for the Ladies teams in the interim, if Stage 2B takes too long,” said Dacca, former President of the Hawks RLFC.

Myall River Junior RLFC Vice President Leah Saunders told NOTA, “Stage 2 needs to happen.

“Toilets and lights are needed for the safety of kids after daylight savings ends.”

The Myall Park Complex is used by the wider community, one example being as a staging area for the Westpac Rescue Helicopter during emergency airlifts, according to Dacca.

“Stage 2B is to be the proper change rooms and showers, but we do not have the money for that part, yet,” Dacca explained.

“Both Stage 2 sections, which are to be built entirely by local builders and tradies, will require a total of around $500,000 to complete everything, while Stage 2A alone needs just $120,000.”

“The Hawks RLFC Committee has had meetings with both State MP Kate Washington and Federal MP David Gillespie regarding funding possibilities for this endeavour, and both have promised to help in any way they can.

“One anonymous local donor has very generously given $8000, and we’ll be running all the fundraisers, including a big one at Motorfest on 9 March.”

Anyone wishing to donate to the Complex can do so by contacting Dacca on 0408 434 593.

“Any donation, from a dollar to whatever, it all goes into the building, all accounted for.”

By Thomas O’KEEFE

