Myall Park irrigation fix imminent



HEATWAVES and dry summer days have not helped the Myall Park grasses, but MidCoast Council is happy to report that the fix is on the way.

“We did have to order a new controller for the irrigation system which has now arrived, and the technicians are booked in to install it next week and have it operational again,” said Robert Scott, MidCoast Council’s Director of Infrastructure and Engineering Services.



“After that, it should revert back to normal operation.

“In addition, we have just finished replacing membranes at the recycled water treatment plant, which is now back in operation, supplying water at full capacity.”

The Myall Park Croquet Club’s Andrew Sillar said the Club is happy to hear the news.

“Council has told us that 12 February is the date for repairs and recommissioning of the system,” Mr Sillar said.

“We closed our courts on 20 December, reopened them on 24 January, giving them five weeks rest.

“Meanwhile we have been going out with the on-loan stand-up sprinkler the whole time, physically moving the one sprinkler around.

“The croquet court is barely surviving, that’s all… it was badly burned under Australia Day’s intense heat, and is not getting anywhere near what we need, which is two hours of watering twice a day, between sunset and sunrise.”

Myall Park Field, home of the Hawks RLFC, has suffered the same fate, with broad, brown and dusty patches where there should be lush green grass.

“Normally, by the pre-season, the grass is beautiful, green and tall,” Hawks RLFC President Aaron Neighbour said.

“Myall Park is one of the best in the competition, but not sure how it’ll go with the kids’ pre-season training on it.”

Myall Park’s croquet lawn and football field are on the same recycled-sewage irrigation system as Providence Bay Park, none of which have received adequate water through summer’s recent heat waves, and have not done so since August last year, missing the prime springtime growing season for playing surfaces, according to all Clubs involved

By Thomas O’KEEFE

