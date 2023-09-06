4 Prion Place, Tea Gardens is on the market with Hawks Nest First National Real Estate

4 Prion Place, Tea Gardens

Price: $630,000 – $650,000

INTRODUCING 4 Prion Place, Tea Gardens, a prestigious acreage/semi-rural property that offers a perfect blend of rural living and coastal charm.

Spanning over a generous 6041 square metres (approximately 1.5 acres), this impressive land parcel is situated in the highly sought-after Shearwater subdivision, making it an ideal investment for home builders or retirees seeking to create their dream residence.

Enjoy the tranquillity of a rural setting, while also benefiting from the convenience of being located only minutes from pristine beaches and the iconic Myall River and just a two-hour drive north of Sydney on the M1 motorway.

The charming twin towns of Tea Gardens and Hawks Nest provide an idyllic backdrop for a relaxed and comfortable lifestyle.

With an abundance of local amenities, recreational activities, and friendly community atmosphere, this exclusive address is a rare opportunity not to be missed.

Don’t miss your chance to secure a piece of paradise in this prestigious residential location.

