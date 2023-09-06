2 The Point, Bundabah is on the market with Century 21 Coastal Properties



3 bedrooms/1 bathroom/2 garage/1076 sqm

THE waterfront position ensures these views will never be impacted – they are yours to enjoy always.

Backing onto the waters of North Arm Cove, the property boasts a corner location which enhances the sense of privacy offered.

From the water frontage there is deep water that allows you to moor your boat offshore and have it in view at all times.

For even easier access, apply and build your own jetty (subject to Council approval).

This is a waterfront home set on approximately 1076 sqm in Bundabah, located at the end of a cul-de-sac, giving the advantage of no through-traffic.

This brick and tile residence is approximately 30 years old and was architecturally designed to take full advantage of the views over the waters and out to the Bay.

The open plan living and dining areas have wonderful water views, have soaring cathedral ceilings and transom windows to capture as much light as possible – all adding to the home’s ambience.

The kitchen also has those same water views, is spacious, functional and offers plenty of storage/bench space as well as a breakfast bar.

There is a large laundry with an additional WC and access to the outdoors and the utility area.

The home enjoys three spacious double bedrooms, all featuring built-in robes, and ceiling fans. The family bathroom comes with a bathtub as well as a separate shower and powder room.

Full of character, this home with its split-level design is surprisingly spacious, but still has plenty of scope for those wanting to upgrade and/or extend.

An outdoor kitchen and seating area on the waterfront could be the main go-to space for entertaining or that quiet place for the family to enjoy on those sunny days

The home offers many extras: slow combustion stove, air conditioning, new energy efficient HWS, ceiling fans throughout and a double garage.

There is also plenty of room for parking a boat and/or caravan.

The transpiration septic system is one of the best and most cost effective.

There are a number of water tanks to service the property.

This property has a special and spectacular outlook that is rare.

Enjoy a glass of wine taking in the spectacular sunsets over the water.

Bundabah is a small coastal village set on the shores of Port Stephens with only a small number of homes.

Waterfront homes in the area are hard to find, so contact Ivy Stevenson on 0432 705 766 now for a private viewing.