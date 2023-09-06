Ben Dove double propels flight to finals

NORTH Coast Football clinched their spot in the finals of the Premier Youth League in both the under 18s and under 15s divisions at the Coffs Coast Synthetics on Sunday.

In the under 18s division, North Coast wrapped up a remarkable season with a thrilling 3-2 victory over Edgeworth Eagles from Newcastle on the final day of the season.

This victory earned them three crucial points, securing the second position on the ladder.

They finished 13 points behind league champions Newcastle Olympic and held a comfortable five-point lead over third-placed Lambton Jaffas.

The standout performance of the match came from fleet-footed left winger Ben Dove, who dazzled with two goals and consistently troubled the Eagles’ defence with his penetrating runs and football skills down the left flank.

Tahseen Edo went close on several occasions in the first half and was rewarded with the third and final goal for North Coast.

Meanwhile, in the under 15s category, North Coast also secured a spot in the finals with a commanding 5-0 win over the Edgeworth Eagles.

The under 15s finished their season in impressive fashion, registering four wins and a draw in their last five games.

This strong finish propelled them into third place, just three points behind Valentine FC and five points behind leaders Broadmeadow Magic.

However, the under 16s faced a setback, losing 3-1, while the under 14s suffered a narrow 2-1 defeat.

North Coast’s impressive performances in the under 18s and under 15s divisions have set the stage for an exciting journey in the upcoming finals of the Premier Youth League.

By David WIGLEY