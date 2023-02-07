40 Riverside Drive, Karuah is on the market with R and R Property

40 Riverside Drive, Karuah

3 bed 3 bath 385sqm

Offers Invit

THIS renovated three-bedroom, three-bathroom home is situated along the Karuah River. Whether you’re looking to invest in a holiday home or an Airbnb, perhaps take the opportunity to live permanently close to the water, this unique home on 385sqm is not one to look past.

All the hard work has been done for you with recent renovations.

The double-storey home has an open plan kitchen, dining and living area upstairs with floor to ceiling windows looking out to the beautiful Karuah River, new carpet, and hybrid floorboards, with the spacious kitchen having a gas cooktop, oven, and ample cupboard space.

Another super unique feature in this gorgeous home is the corner spa bath within the living area allowing you to relax and still enjoy the river views!

The upper storey of the home features the main bedroom with a lovely floor to ceiling window letting in an abundance of natural light plus those river views, new carpet, reverse-cycle air-conditioning, walk in robe and a fully renovated bathroom with floor to ceiling tiles, shower, vanity, and toilet with Miele fixtures and fittings throughout!

The lower level of the home features a great second living space with new reverse-cycle air-conditioning unit, fully renovated bathroom with floor to ceiling tiles, shower, claw foot bath, toilet, and vanity again with Miele fixtures and fittings giving it a quality finish!

The remaining two bedrooms each have built in robes and carpet.

There is an additional powder room/bathroom with toilet, shower and sink and the laundry has external access to the back area of the home.

Externally, the back area is the perfect spot to entertain and spend your summer days!

The large pool/entertaining area features a 7ft deep saltwater chlorinated pool area, an undercover area with ceiling fan and a concrete slab to the rear of the property with the option to build a shed or a pool cabana!

The potential is endless!

The home has a lovely street appeal with the land in front being a reserve which guarantees your views will never be interrupted and to the rear is State Forest!

Plenty of spots along the water’s edge to put a kayak or small boat in and is located only a few minutes’ drive to the Karuah Boat Ramp for those with bigger boats.

The property is on town services, has solar hot water, and is on bottled gas.

So, what are you waiting for?

The owner is putting this place on the market as a Property Preview campaign so get in and register your interest now and book an inspection of this unique home!

There really isn’t anything like it!

Live the coastal lifestyle you have always wanted to.

Airbnb holiday rental return is approximately $190-$250 per night in off-peak and this could increase by 30 percent during peak season.

For permanent long-term rental, the property could achieve between $530 – $550 per week. Council rates are $282 per quarter.

Located under 5 minutes drive to Karuah’s shops, RSL and Boat Ramp, under ten minutes to the Pacific Highway, 30 minutes to Newcastle Airport, 45 minutes to Nelson Bay and Newcastle and just over two hours to Sydney.

For further information please contact Emily Abela on 0476 551 276.