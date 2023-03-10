$44 million to repair flood-affected areas First Nations community assets in NSW

TARGETED funding is now available to repair, restore and enhance First Nations-owned social and cultural assets damaged last year in the February and June floods, thanks to the Commonwealth and NSW Governments’ $44 million Aboriginal-owned Assets Program.

The program will provide funding for the repair, restoration and betterment of community infrastructure like First Nations-owned day-care centres, medical and aged-care facilities, cultural sites and keeping places.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

The support will be targeted at the most flood-impacted Local Government Areas(LGAs)of the state, including Nambucca and Bellingen.

Federal Minister for Indigenous Australians Linda Burney said the program supports Local Aboriginal Land Councils (LALCs) and Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander community-controlled organisations that own or manage social infrastructure.

“These organisations are often on the front line in times of need, ensuring timely, practical and culturally sensitive support is available to First Nations people and communities,” Ms Burney said.

Federal Minister for Emergency Management Senator Murray Watt said it was the latest step on the road to recovery.

“We are committed to the recovery of flood-affected regions, and this program is a firm commitment to ensure First Nations-led organisations have what they need to recover and thrive,” Mr Watt said.

“We want to see communities bounce back even stronger after the floods, and this support will not just repair infrastructure, but make it more resilient to future natural disasters.”

Minister for Aboriginal Affairs Ben Franklin said the NSW Liberal and Nationals Government had been on the ground engaging with flood affected Aboriginal communities to design a program that meets their needs.

“Building on the success of the 2021 Community Local Infrastructure Recovery Program, the Department will again work hand-in-hand with eligible organisations to develop their projects and support them through the application process,” Mr Franklin said.

“I encourage eligible LALCs, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander community-controlled organisations and corporations to make the most of this opportunity to secure the funding needed to recover and rebuild following the 2022 floods.”

The Aboriginal-owned Assets Program is jointly funded by the Federal and NSW Governments under Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements.

Applications are now open.

For more information and to apply, visit www.nsw.gov.au/2022CLIRP