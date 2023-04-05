44B Myall St, Tea Gardens is on the market with Hawks Nest First National Real Estate Myall Coast Property Property Property/Sports/Opinion - popup ad by News Of The Area - Modern Media - April 5, 2023 44B Myall Street, Tea Gardens Price: $635,000 WHETHER you’re looking for your first home, a perfect weekender, an investment or a place to retire and enjoy the relaxing coastal lifestyle, this architecturally designed villa/town home is sure to impress and tick all the boxes! Just four years young, this villa offers exceptional quality finishes and inclusions throughout: stone kitchen bench tops; soft close cupboards and drawers; air conditioning and ceiling fans; high ceilings; Data, TV and USB charging points throughout; downlights and NBN wiring; double garages with remote doors and internal access. The main bedroom offers a generous walk-in wardrobe as well as an ensuite bathroom while the two other bedrooms can accommodate queen beds and also have built-in wardrobes. There are also multiple linen closets – giving more storage than most people will need. Situated in an ideal location being only a short walk to shops, Myall River and the Marina, it really doesn’t get much better than this. This home is move in ready and offers a low maintenance lifestyle. This one won’t last long so contact Hawks Nest First National Real Estate today to arrange a private inspection. Inspections are by appointment only. Contact John Rumble on 0425 289 200.