44B Myall St, Tea Gardens is on the market with Hawks Nest First National Real Estate

44B Myall Street, Tea Gardens

Price: $635,000

WHETHER you’re looking for your first home, a perfect weekender, an investment or a place to retire and enjoy the relaxing coastal lifestyle, this architecturally designed villa/town home is sure to impress and tick all the boxes!

Just four years young, this villa offers exceptional quality finishes and inclusions throughout: stone kitchen bench tops; soft close cupboards and drawers; air conditioning and ceiling fans; high ceilings; Data, TV and USB charging points throughout; downlights and NBN wiring; double garages with remote doors and internal access.

The main bedroom offers a generous walk-in wardrobe as well as an ensuite bathroom while the two other bedrooms can accommodate queen beds and also have built-in wardrobes.

There are also multiple linen closets – giving more storage than most people will need.

Situated in an ideal location being only a short walk to shops, Myall River and the Marina, it really doesn’t get much better than this.

This home is move in ready and offers a low maintenance lifestyle.

This one won’t last long so contact Hawks Nest First National Real Estate today to arrange a private inspection.

Inspections are by appointment only.

Contact John Rumble on 0425 289 200.