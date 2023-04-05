OPINION: Mark Graham treatment not unacceptable in a democratic society

DEAR News Of The Area,

WHY would the Riot Squad be required to do a bail check on Mark Graham at 9.59pm and more to the point, is it the job of the Public Order Riot Squad to check bail conditions at all.

What is happening in our town?

Mark Graham is a conservationist and he has made us aware of the ecological importance of our forests, the excess logging in our forests and also the decline of the koala population.

This is his job and I feel grateful to him.

I was appalled when I read the article in NOTA’s edition (March 31) of the intimidation of Mark Graham by men in uniform, with torches, creeping around in his yard at night.

For whatever reason the riot squad deemed it necessary, such action is not acceptable in a democratic, civilised society.

When one man gets such a reaction from authorities by drawing attention to what is happening in our forests, one must wonder just what this is all about and what else is yet to be uncovered.

Regards,

Bernadette BREBNER,

Coffs Harbour.