50 Royal Palm Drive, Sawtell is on the market with Unrealestate Coffs Coast

50 Royal Palm Drive, Sawtell

$1,179,000

4 bed, 2 bath, 2 car

Land size: 682.8 sqm

IN today’s fast-paced world, finding a home that combines comfort, style, and functionality is a true gem.

Enter the epitome of modern living: a four-bedroom home that redefines the meaning of comfort.

Step into this stunning property, and you’ll be greeted by a host of exquisite amenities.

The main bedroom boasts an ensuite bathroom and a walk-in robe, offering privacy and convenience, as well as direct access to a sunroom, while the formal and informal living areas provide versatile spaces for relaxation and entertainment.

But the allure doesn’t end there.

The screened sundeck invites you to bask in the sun’s warmth while enjoying peaceful views of the surrounding landscape.

Need more space for social gatherings?

The lower-level outdoor entertaining area, seamlessly connected to a utility room with a toilet, offers the perfect setting for hosting guests.

And let’s not forget about the pièce de résistance: the landscaped inground pool, complete with a heater.

Whether you want to take a refreshing dip on a warm summer’s day or unwind with a relaxing swim after a long day, this pool provides the ultimate oasis.

This four-bedroom modern home encapsulates the essence of contemporary living, combining functionality with style, and offering a range of amenities that cater to every need.

From the carefully designed living spaces to the outdoor entertainment areas and the luxurious pool, this residence is a testament to the pursuit of modern luxury.

So why wait?

Embrace the future of living and make this dream home yours today.

Agents: Chris Hines (0439 667 719) and Kim McGinty (0432 953 796).