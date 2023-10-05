Music bargains galore at 2Air FM CD garage sale

MUSIC historians, collectors, fans and those who generally love a rummage through one man’s trash in search of treasures should put 2Air FM’s garage sale date in their diaries.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

On Saturday 7 October from 9am until 2pm, 2Air FM 107.9 Coffs Coast Community Radio is hosting a garage sale of surplus CDs.

The sale takes place at their studio located at 24 Glenreagh Street, Coffs Harbour in a spacious area on the ground floor.

“Heaps of CDs will be available from all genres of music.

“Prices are $1 for a two CD set and 50 cents for a single CD,” Treasurer Elsie Langford, one of the original members of the 25-year-old radio station team, told News Of The Area.

“The 2Air FM Library Room walls are stacked to the hilt and there are boxes of surplus CDs everywhere, it’s the time of year for a spring clean.

“There is sure to be something to attract everyone’s attention, bargains to be found and fun to be had going through the boxes.

“The CDs cover a huge range of music,” she said.

The garage sale will focus exclusively on selling CDs and all monies raised will go towards replacement and maintenance of the studio equipment when the need arises

For further information or any questions about 2Air FM, please call the office on 6652 1071 during business hours or email treasurer@2airfm.com.au and the friendly office volunteers will be happy to assist with your queries.

By Andrea FERRARI