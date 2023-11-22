509/61 Dowling Street, Nelson Bay is on the market with Nelson Bay Real Estate

509/61 Dowling Street, Nelson Bay

2 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Car

Price: $570,000

LOCATED on the top floor of the Landmark building, this two bedroom, two bathroom loft apartment is full of natural light and has wonderful town and Bay views.

The main bedroom and ensuite with spa is on the upper level looking out to the view and over the lounge room.

The newly renovated unit also features a balcony to relax and enjoy.

Air conditioned, the unit is arguably one of the best in the building.

Resort facilities include the generous swimming pool with spa, observation deck, sauna, two lifts, modern laundry, on-site management and adjoining restaurant.

Additionally, the Golf Club, Bowling Club and tennis courts are all within reach, and a short stroll will bring you into Nelson Bay, where all of your shopping and dining needs can be found.

This holiday unit is a must to view if you are looking for a piece of Port Stephens paradise to use as a getaway whilst getting the benefit of an income.

Contact sales@nelsonbayrealestate.com.au or 02 4981 2655.