Hinterland to benefit from tourism trends

THE clear blue expanses of the bay have always been a holiday favourite, however new trends are seeing the region’s hinterland areas enjoy a boost in popularity.

This year a Hinton property is putting the tiny Port Stephens town on the map.



The stunning ‘Vintage Steel’ farmhouse in Hinton was a national top 10 finalist in this year’s Stayz Holiday Homes of the Year Awards, features a plunge pool and boasts an outdoor dining and entertaining area with stunning views of the countryside.

Vintage Steel is a converted barn which features heritage ironbark timber, exposed steel beams, and a polished concrete floor with a striking industrial-luxe atmosphere.

The property sleeps up to 16 people, has separate living areas and an amazing kitchen.

Expedia’s recent Unpack ‘24 Report reveals the biggest travel trends for the year ahead, including a growing trend of ‘Regional Glow Ups’ – where regional destinations are enjoying transformations with new restaurant and hotel openings and offering a whole new experience for visitors.

According to the Unpack ‘24 findings, 37 percent of Australians express an increased interest in discovering new and diverse regional towns, and 30 percent agree that Australian coastal towns are becoming more cosmopolitan.

“Looking ahead to summer, we’re certainly seeing Aussies embracing coastal towns, with Port Stephens one of the top destinations on Wotif for Christmas*,” an Expedia representative told News Of The Area.

“Hawks Nest is also a great option for a Christmas break, particularly for Sydneysiders looking for convenience,” they said.

*Based on accommodation demand on Wotif between 22 December 2023 and 8 January 2024.

By Marian SAMPSON