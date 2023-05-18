52 Rovere Drive, Coffs Harbour is on the market with Unrealestate Coffs Coast

Address: 52 Rovere Drive, Coffs Harbour NSW 2450

Price: $820,000 – $840,000

Beds: 4, Bath: 2, Car: 2

Land size: 716.8sqm

FRESH to the market this modern light-filled single level home has been beautifully designed with families, retirees, investors, and first home buyers in mind.

In close proximity to schools and the CBD only a short drive away, this home suits all types of buyers!

You enter the home into the spacious and cosy lounge room with stunning tiled flooring that flows effortlessly through to the well-appointed kitchen that is open and spacious.

It also has stone bench tops, a walk-in pantry, a dishwasher and plenty of storage space.

The kitchen offers a servery that opens to the sunlit family/dining area, plus access to the outside alfresco.

This open-plan design works perfectly for the casual Coffs Harbour indoor/outdoor living style. This area allows you to interact whilst preparing meals and to still be present if you’re entertaining friends and family.

The master bedroom, with a stylish ensuite and built-in wardrobe is truly a comfortable living space.

The ensuite bathroom provides a convenient and private place to get ready each day, while the built-in wardrobe offers plenty of storage space.

The other three bedrooms are generously sized all with built-ins and ducted air conditioning.

Another bonus to this home is the second bathroom, the shower features high quality fittings and fixtures along with plenty of space to move around.

The bathroom also features a separate bath, perfect for relaxing after a long day.

The toilet is located in its own space next to the bathroom for privacy and convenience.

The laundry is directly opposite the bathroom, it offers a modern sink and countertop plus a sliding door for outside access.

Don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity to own your dream home in Coffs Harbour.

Agent: Charlotte Evans and Kim McGinty

Mobile: 0490 265 578 (Charlotte) and 0432 953 796 (Kim).