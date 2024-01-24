6 Karthena Crescent, Hawks Nest is on the market with Century 21 COASTAL Properties



6 Karthena Crescent, Hawks Nest

4 bedrooms/2 bathrooms/2 garage/approx 696 sqm

ONE of Hawks Nest’s great homes, situated in the area known to locals as ‘Swan Bay’, this home has been well thought out and beautifully put together.

The location offers tranquility and yet is an easy one-minute walk to the Myall riverfront, where you can fish or launch a kayak.

A little further and you can play a round at the golf course, visit shops, or enjoy the various cafes and restaurants that are just a few more minutes away.

Both Bennetts Beach and Jimmys Beach are also within an easy cycle or longer stroll.

This is a great base from which to enjoy all that Hawks Nest has to offer.

6 Karthena Crescent is a property that will appeal to families as well as those who entertain. The lower ground floor level boasts its own spacious living area with tv/media space and sliding door access to the beautiful, landscaped gardens.

This level has two bedrooms including the master suite.

The master bedroom is huge, flooded with natural light with a make-up/vanity area and storage as well as a huge ensuite and walk-in robe big enough for both his and her clothes and shoes (and then some).

This bedroom also has direct access to the rear gardens and presents a green and luscious outlook.

Just outside is the private swimming pool and cabana area, screened off for complete privacy and designed to sun bake quietly and take a dip during those warmer months.

A great alternative during those extra busy times at the beach.

The upper level is where you’ll find the main living spaces.

The combined open plan living and dining area is enormous and opens to a balcony at the front of the home, where you get glimpses of the Singing Bridge and out to Yacaaba.

This connects to the contemporary kitchen offering a neutral palette with stone bench tops, double pantries, quality stainless steel appliances, a breakfast bar and a coffee station.

It looks out to the rear gardens and has a large skylight to promote natural light.

On the other side the kitchen connects to another casual living/reading space with a wood fireplace for warmth and ambiance.

From here, step out to the rear covered balcony with room for outdoor dining.

There is even a sun lover’s spot to chill in privacy and enjoy a good book – there are even water views from here to the Myall River.

This is the perfect spot for family celebrations or Christmas lunches, and with the water views from this level you feel the proximity to the river.

There are two more bedrooms on this level, both with built-in cabinetry including vanity or desk space, as well as a home office which features built-in cabinetry.

Both bedrooms are spacious to enable whatever bedding you like, while the study can accommodate large desks and room for filing cabinets.

This is where the internal elevator connects to the lower level for those with mobility issues or just ease of bringing the shopping home.

The elegant family bathroom with an oval tub and a huge hobless shower with rain shower head completes this upper level.

As mentioned, there is also an internal elevator.

It is able to accommodate up to three individuals and/or shopping and a wheelchair.

While compact it is both stylish and functional and disappears into the floor when not in use.

For parking we have a two-car garage, with internal access and plenty of storage.

There is additional off street parking for a boat or caravan.

The laundry has a contemporary feel and opens onto the garden.

Extras in this home include air conditioning, ceiling fans throughout, LED lighting, skylights, three in one bathroom heating/light fans and polished floorboards.

The property has new carpets and is freshly painted.

Contact CENTURY 21 Coastal Properties on 0432705766.