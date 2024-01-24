Tea Gardens’ Apex Park jetty to receive critical safety upgrades



AFTER several long delays, the jetty at Tea Gardens’ Apex Park is finally on track to receive critical user-safety upgrades, with a contract awarded on 15 January 2024.

Contractors Hunter Wharf and Barge have been selected to upgrade the ailing jetty, which received temporary fixes last year, but has suffered from lengthy delays due to redesigns.



The project began with community consultation in 2021.

Constructive feedback was then used to revise the concept for the boating facility.

That revised plan exceeded available funding for the original concept, with Council then seeking further funding to realise the new concept plan.

“MidCoast has been through a few project managers, and it has been held up by the two other State departments, so we hope to see it finally start in March, as indicated, once approvals are gained by Crown Lands and Department of Primary Industries,” Myall River Action Group’s (MRAG) Mike Ferris told NOTA.

Another MRAG representative, Gordon Grainger, branded the delays “a disgrace”.

“MidCoast Council has blamed NSW Department of Primary Industries and Crown Lands for the delays, and the price has more than doubled,” he said.

MidCoast Council’s Director of Liveable Communities, Paul De Szell, said Council now has a total budget of almost $777,000 for the project.

“Transport for NSW’s Boating Now program will provide $506,974, the Federal Government’s Local Roads and Community Infrastructure Fund will provide $130,000, and Council will contribute $140,000 towards the project from its capital renewals budget.”

At its Wednesday 13 December meeting, Council opted to negotiate with tenderers rather than re-tender the project entirely.

“This project must be delivered within timeframes specified in the funding deeds, Council has made this decision to enable the project,” said Mr De Szell.

Hawks Nest Tea Gardens Progress Association President Bruce Murray welcomed the “long overdue upgrades”.

“(We) look forward to seeing the ramp finished in March,” he said.

The proposed improvements include widening and lengthening the existing boat ramp, and the installation of a floating centre pontoon.

The boat rigging area will also be extended to align with the new boat ramp width.

The project should start by March 2024, after approvals from stakeholder agencies, and be completed by mid-next year.

By Thomas O’KEEFE

