7 Bangalow Tce, Sawtell is on the market with Raine&Horne Toormina/Sawtell

7 Bangalow Tce, Sawtell

4 bed, 2 bath, 2 car parking

Price: $975,000.00

THIS quality four bedroom ensuite family home is located in one of our best estates and awaits your inspection.

Having been recently refurbished, the home presents in excellent order.

Improvements include a fresh coat of paint, new floor coverings, a new kitchen along with new verandah awnings and light fittings.

The combined lounge/living area is open plan and features easy care vinyl planks whilst the reverse cycle air conditioner adjusts the temperature when required.

The dining area adjoins the well appointed kitchen with there being an additional area that can be used for an office or extra living area.

The master bedroom is a great size and features an ensuite with an enclosed sitting area – all other bedrooms having robes and ceiling fans.

A full length verandah doubles as the covered entertaining area and the kids and pest will love the huge fenced yard to play in!

A double drive through garage allows access to the yard with the garden shed housing the garden tools and mowers etc.

Sawtells award winning restaurants and pristine beaches are only a couple of minutes away by car with public transport and schools being close by.

Arrange your inspection today of this classic family home.

Call Raine&Horne Toormina/Sawtell on 02 66581611.