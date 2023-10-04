Park Beach Women’s Bowling Club Property/Sports/Opinion - popup ad Sport Sport Results by News Of The Area - Modern Media - October 4, 2023 Winners of the MNCDWBA State fours competition at Urunga last week Amanda Monck, Christine Sheridan, Kerry Frail, Val Valentine. SOCIAL bowls Wednesday 27th September D Walsh, M Monck, K Frail def D Hargraves, Y Schmidt, J Slater 24/18 A Oak, J Woodford, J Brown def P Poulton, R Jupp, R Crestani 21/16 S Davies, C Jones, S Stirling def J Kennedy, R DeMeio, L Loadsman 24/15 J Farrell, K Dunn, C Garrett def D Allen, T Rhodes, J Stirton 22/20 C Venturi, L McLeod, L Clancy def M Trengove, P Garner, M Watt 24/22 AM Taylor, J Clarke, E Denner drew with D Futcher, E Kidd, S Betts 25/25 H Illingworth, P Quinlan, C Keogh, C Treharne def C Domjaun, I Robinson, E Blanton, M Long 19/12 Mixed pairs Friday 29th September J Farrell, J Woodford def S Bailey, D Walsh 23/15 R & M DeMeio def C Treharne, S Campbell 23/11 D Futcher, R Lane def P Poulton, E Kidd 22/11 P & B Garner def N Lumney, G Duffey 16/6 A Orr, R Oakley def M Starr, R Douglas 30/14 Y Schmidt, T Blow def J Kennedy, T Rhodes 32/6 L McLeod, J Murtas def C Irvine, J Bishop 13/9 C Keogh, S Jones def D & D Squires 24/7 M & C England def M & I Trengove 22/8 K Dunn, L Loadsman drew with R Coffey, C Cutt 15/15 By Mandy TRENGOVE