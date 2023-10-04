Park Beach Women’s Bowling Club

SOCIAL bowls Wednesday 27th September

D Walsh, M Monck, K Frail def D Hargraves, Y Schmidt, J Slater 24/18

A Oak, J Woodford, J Brown def P Poulton, R Jupp, R Crestani 21/16

S Davies, C Jones, S Stirling def J Kennedy, R DeMeio, L Loadsman 24/15

J Farrell, K Dunn, C Garrett def D Allen, T Rhodes, J Stirton 22/20

C Venturi, L McLeod, L Clancy def M Trengove, P Garner, M Watt 24/22

AM Taylor, J Clarke, E Denner drew with D Futcher, E Kidd, S Betts 25/25

H Illingworth, P Quinlan, C Keogh, C Treharne def C Domjaun, I Robinson, E Blanton, M Long 19/12

Mixed pairs Friday 29th September

J Farrell, J Woodford def S Bailey, D Walsh 23/15

R & M DeMeio def C Treharne, S Campbell 23/11

D Futcher, R Lane def P Poulton, E Kidd 22/11

P & B Garner def N Lumney, G Duffey 16/6

A Orr, R Oakley def M Starr, R Douglas 30/14

Y Schmidt, T Blow def J Kennedy, T Rhodes 32/6

L McLeod, J Murtas def C Irvine, J Bishop 13/9

C Keogh, S Jones def D & D Squires 24/7

M & C England def M & I Trengove 22/8

K Dunn, L Loadsman drew with R Coffey, C Cutt 15/15

By Mandy TRENGOVE