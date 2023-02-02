7 McFadyn Street, Toormina is on the market with Unrealestate Coffs Coast

Address: 7 McFadyn Street, Toormina

Price: $749,000 – $769,000

Beds: 3, Bath: 2, Car: 2

Land Size: 649.9sqm

THIS ideally located property certainly has a lot to offer and is ready to be enjoyed by the next owners who want to be a few moments drive from beautiful Sawtell Beach, First Avenue shops, restaurants and cafes as well as local schools and shopping centres.

The accommodations for the home are by way of the three carpeted queen-sized bedrooms, which are located off the hallway away from the open plan living area of the home.

They all have great storage with built-in wardrobes, new blinds and the main bedroom enjoys its own ensuite as well as sliding door to the rear balcony, allowing beautiful air flow through the room on those hot summer nights.

The view and breezes from the balcony are also enjoyed from the dining area, which is adjacent to the original kitchen with electric appliances including brand new Westinghouse stainless steel rangehood.

There is a breakfast bar for the kids to sit while you make dinner in the large kitchen with ample cupboard and bench space.

The home also has the added bonus of the converted garage, which is currently being used as a living area, but also has the capacity to be used as the home office or an extra bedroom if required.

Further storage space is provided by the three cupboards that are located just behind, followed by the laundry that also provides storage and direct access to the balcony and into the fully fenced rear yard.

Outdoor entertaining can be enjoyed in the undercover area, and for the home handyman they will love the full-length workshop area, under the balcony that has power and water.

Finishing off the back yard is the brand-new garden shed, greenhouse and established gardens. Parking at the house is provided by the double carport at the front, and for those that don’t drive, public transport can be found in the street and close by on Lyons Road.

This home certainly will please buyers in this price range, allowing them to move straight in or rent the property out with nothing to be done, as the home has had some rejuvenations by way of new carpet, new timber look vinyl floor planks, new blinds, fresh paint, new lights, new curtains, and new guttering.

Call today for an inspection, you won’t be disappointed.

Agents: Kim McGinty on 0432 953 796 and Chris Hines on 0439 667 719.