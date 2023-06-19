8/1-3 Mitchell Street, Soldiers Point is on the market with Nelson Bay Real Estate

8/1-3 Mitchell Street, Soldiers Point

2 Bed, 1 Bath, 2 Car

Price: $629,000

DISCOVER the perfect coastal oasis in the Triview Building at 8/1-3 Mitchell Street.

This impeccable two-bedroom unit offers a modern bathroom, remodelled kitchen, two convenient car spaces (including a lock-up garage), and mesmerising views of the water and heads.

With its outstanding features and prime location in Soldiers Point, this property is an ideal choice for first-time buyers or those seeking a low-maintenance investment.

The open-plan living area creates a sense of spaciousness, allowing for effortless entertaining or simply unwinding after a long day, with split-system air-conditioning to keep you cool and comfortable all year round.

Both bedrooms are equipped with built-in wardrobes, providing ample storage space.

This unit truly maximises comfort and convenience.

The complex offers a delightful swimming pool, providing a refreshing escape from the summer heat and a great spot to relax with family and friends.

Located in Soldiers Point, this unit offers an enviable coastal lifestyle.

Take a leisurely stroll to the nearby beach, where you can dip your toes in the sand or enjoy water activities.

Launch your boat hassle-free from the nearby boat ramp, and explore the stunning surroundings at your leisure.

For those seeking culinary delights, indulge in the local cafes and exquisite waterfront restaurants that are just a stone’s throw away.

Immerse yourself in the tranquil atmosphere and relish the breathtaking water views as you savour each meal.

Whether you’re looking for your first home or a hassle-free investment, this unit is the perfect choice.

Its low-maintenance design allows you to spend more time enjoying the coastal wonders and less time on upkeep.

Don’t miss out on this exceptional opportunity.

Contact Nelson Bay Real Estate today to arrange a viewing of 8/1-3 Mitchell Street in the Triview Building.

Embrace the waterfront lifestyle and secure your dream coastal retreat now!