ADVERTISING FEATURE: Choose an NDIS Provider who has a proven record

WHY choose Subee Newlake?

There is a wide array of professional oversight and accreditation required in the care sector, to protect you and your loved ones.

And as a long-established, trusted care service, Subee Newlake has to pass regular audits of their practices and procedures.

“We hold a registration, and we are certified against the NDIS Practice Standards,” said the Subee Newlake team.

“We are audited regularly to pass the Code of Conduct, and prove our Practice Standards

“We have a responsive incident management and complaints system and are fully insured

“Our staff are trained in NDIS care procedures, risk management, infection control and a variety of ongoing learning and career opportunities.

“All our workers are screened and have clinical support from registered nurses and service coordinators.”

So, if you are eligible for NDIS services, and you are looking for a reliable provider who is more than just a sole trader with an ABN, Subee Newlake can help.

“We think it is important to offer our clients the best people to provide the best care we can,” the team at Subee Newlake said.

“And our NDIS support coordinators can help you get the most out of your funding.

“Because we understand the complexities of NDIS and can help you understand the wide range of options available and how to access reliable services to support your goals.”

Call the Subee Newlake NDIS Team today, on 02 6651 3153, for a no-obligation chat.