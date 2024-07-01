ADVERTISING FEATURE: Dungog Tea Party returns in September



HELD in the historic James Theatre, one of the oldest cinemas in Australia, the Dungog Tea Party runs from 4-8 September 2024 daily from 10am-4pm with free entry.

An Open Day will be held on Wednesday 4 September, opening at 10am, with a morning tea provided to all attending.

This is the fourth year of the Dungog Tea Party.

“The event aims to attract visitors to the town as we are a very creative arts and crafts township,” said Dungog Tea Party secretary Erika Seck.

“I call us the ‘arty farty’ town.”

Showcased at the Theatre are entries of tea cosies and trivets from competition entrants.

Preschools, primary and high schools also enter under a students section.

“It is up to the contestant whether they wish to sell their creations, which are available to purchase at the time of visiting,” Erika said.

“We have market stalls at the event, raffles, and viewers choice awards.

“The town businesses do window displays, hold workshops and special events throughout.

“Last year this was very popular with the visitors.

“Dungog’s main street is flat, so it is easy access to walk around.

“The Theatre is located next to the railway line and we have the XPT stop twice daily from the north south as we are located on the main line and local trains run from Newcastle daily.

“We also welcome bus groups.”

For more information visit https://www.dungogteaparty.com.au/.

