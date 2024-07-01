ADVERTISING FEATURE: Explore event opportunities at Raymond Terrace StrikeZone



WITH new entertainment areas nearing completion within a two-storey extension, Strikezone Raymond Terrace is inviting local community, sport, business and social groups to come and discuss opportunities for creating special events and fundraisers.

“We can offer anything from a half day novelty tenpin tournament to a dedicated league,” Strikezone owner Neville Marchbank said.

In recent weeks the centre has emailed Over-55 villages throughout the area, offering the opportunity to create a dedicated weekly league specifically for each village… anything from singles to four man teams.

“Throughout Australia these are increasingly popular, offering residents an inexpensive opportunity to come together in friendly rivalry each week.

“Most utilise their village bus and we can include a morning tea in the package,” Neville said.

“Quite apart from the sheer fun, these people recognises that Tenpin Bowling is an anaerobic exercise, similar to walking with free weights. It burns calories while working tendons, ligaments and muscles to promote weight loss.”

For groups looking for fun without a League’s weekly commitment, Strikezone is offering to create dedicated half-day tournaments.

These can comprise regular tenpin games or three novelty games.

The choice is up to the organiser.

Again, these events can be packaged to include meals, prizes and even a fundraising component.

Neville said that event organisers have been surprised by the affordability and most immediately recognised the opportunities for team building in a fun environment.

Already the centre has hosted sporting club presentation days.

The extension currently under way at the centre will further add to its appeal.

Upstairs a challenging 3D Mini Golf course is being built while downstairs there will be a pool and darts room with a licensed bar area.

The darts area features one of Australia’s first installations of the Computer Score Darts System that uses multiple cameras and sophisticated analysis to determine the position of each dart thrown.

The darts are shown via a 3D graphical presentation on a big screen and the scoring is automatic.

Players can select from a range of games and skills, allowing everyone from an expert to a novice to enjoy playing.

Neville envisages running regular pool and darts tournaments and said he will be open to hosting visiting clubs as part of the regional darts tour. He is inviting local pool and darts competition convenors to put forward their proposals.

This latest stage of the Strikezone redevelopment will be the icing on the cake.

The core business, tenpin bowling, has recently benefitted from the addition of four lanes, the installation of 16 new approaches, new pins, a state of the art computer scoring system and a computerised training system.

On top of this significant expenditure, the Arcade Games area has been doubled in size with the addition of new games and a prize shop.

Despite these very costly improvements, Strikezone has retained its tradition of unmatchable school holiday discounts with $6 games during Happy Hour and package deals such as two games, a drink, and a choice of either a hotdog or chips for just $17.95.

League bowlers are also big winners with three-game costs kept to $25 (less for Junior leagues) – a charge that includes a contribution to the league’s prize fund.

StrikeZone is opposite the swim centre on Leisure Way Raymond Terrace and is open seven days a week.