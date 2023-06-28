ADVERTISING FEATURE: Experience nature at the Hunter Region Botanic Gardens

THIS school holidays, enjoy family fun and connect to nature at the Hunter Region Botanic Gardens.

Children’s Discovery Day – 4 July, 10am

Claim your exclusive discount when you book your tickets online.

The day is designed for learning about nature through play.

“We have market and food stalls along with free activities including education displays, plant science experiments, lawn games, a DJ and the Hunter Performing Arts Marching Band, a rainforest treasure hunt, fossil dig, story telling, face painting and more,” said the Botanic Gardens team.

Adults: $8 (with discount), children 3-15 years $5 and infants 0-2 years free.

NAIDOC Week Celebration: 9 July, 10am – 2:30pm.

“Book a Coolamon making workshop or attend the many free activities including Aboriginal Dance workshops, story telling, bush food sampling and tours of our Gundabooka Trail garden.”

Adults: $10 (with discount), children 3-15 years $5 and infants 0-2 years free.

The workshop is $30 to attend.

Creative workshops: 12 July

Get creative with ‘Christmas in July’ Cupcake Decorating or ‘Nature is Fun’ workshops.

Bonsai for Children Workshop: 15 July

“We are open every day, 9am to 4pm (10am open for event days).

“Café open until 2pm and serves coffee and Slices until 2:30pm.

“Excluding our two main events above, entry is $5 per person or $10 for a family. Workshops $25 each.

Bookings essential.