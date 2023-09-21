ADVERTISING FEATURE: Peace of mind at The Shoreline

THE Shoreline offers luxury retirement living within walking distance of the beautiful beaches of Coffs Harbour and the convenience of Park Beach Plaza regional shopping centre with its own medical precinct.

The community provides peace of mind offering both Independent Living and Residential Care within the village.

There are deluxe one, two and three bedroom, apartments, villas and terraces that provide residents with a beautiful home and lifestyle second to none.

The clubhouse boasts exceptional facilities for the Shoreline community to enjoy a variety of leisure activities.

With the Saltwater Apartments almost sold out, the next release of stunning Headland Terraces on the corner of Arthur and York Streets are currently being unveiled.

These will be ready in the next few months and there’s still some great opportunities to secure one of these three-bedroom Terraces.

There will also be the release of more beautiful ground level villas overlooking York Street Oval and prestigious Watermark apartments with stunning ocean views, sometime in the future.

You can find out more about The Shoreline by calling into the display suite (opposite Ritchies IGA) in Park Beach Plaza or call directly on 0477 777 957 or enquire through www.theshoreline.com.au and book a tour today.