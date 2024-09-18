Advertising Feature: Touchwood Flowers – A blossoming floristry business



HAVING dreamed of becoming a florist from a young age, Ashley Sargeson has been the proud owner of Touchwood Flowers in Port Macquarie for nineteen years.

A wife and mother of two, Ashley is a Camden Haven native with an undeniable “passion for flowers”.

After more than four decades in the business, Touchwood Flowers has developed a stellar reputation for its top quality flowers and exacting floristry standards.

“My florist is recognised as the region’s leading floristry business,” Ashley told NOTA.

“We are a multi-award-winning florist and offer an extensive range of fresh premium quality flowers, floral arrangements, indoor plants, candles, and gift hampers, with exceptional customer service.”

Ashley now leads a team of five experienced florists and a trainee.

“We are the largest team on the Mid North Coast, allowing for more creative and versatile floral arrangements and the capacity to take on large volumes of orders daily,” she said.

Touchwood Flowers offers a daily delivery service throughout the Camden Haven on weekdays, while the spacious retail store is open five and a half days a week.

“In-store a selection of pre-made floral arrangements are ready to go for customers who wish to grab and go plus a selection of flowers for custom made orders.

“In addition to in-store and phone orders, our website is convenient for customers to order anytime, and from anywhere.”

Aside from quality flowers, Ashley says it is the ability to build relationships with customers which sets Touchwood apart.

“Having owned Touchwood Flowers for nineteen years, and being a part of the team for two years prior, has allowed me to build strong relationships over the years.

“I have created flowers for engagements, weddings, anniversaries and the birth of a baby for the same families that continue to return to my business.

“Sharing these milestones is truly something special.

“Touchwood has been established for over 40 years, so some of my customers are second or even third generation customers!”

Ashley is a Camden Haven local, having grown up in Bonny Hills and attended St Joseph’s Laurieton.

She also runs the Bonny Hills Physical Culture Club with her mum Ann Drury.