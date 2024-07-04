ADVERTISING FEATURE: Winter fun on the Wangi Queen Showboat



LOOKING for a unique and exciting way to spend the winter school holidays?

Hop aboard the historic Wangi Queen for a 2.5-hour lunch cruise and dive into a fun treasure hunt that will captivate both young and old.

Suitable for children aged five to twelve years, young adventurers are equipped with activity booklets that lead them on a quest to unravel clues and uncover treasures hidden in plain sight around the vessel.

The Wangi Queen is a charming heritage-listed vessel originally launched in 1922 at Empire Bay on the Central Coast.

During the 1930s, she served on Sydney Harbour as the ‘Ettalong’, ferrying passengers from Circular Quay, McMahons Point, and Lavender Bay, including Luna Park when it opened in 1935.

During WWII, it was commissioned for the war effort, ferrying thousands of defence personnel to and from naval bases and moored ships around Woolloomooloo, Farm Cove, and Sydney Cove, providing a vital service during a time of great need.

Now based in Lemon Tree Passage, the Wangi Queen offers scenic lunch and sunset cruises around the western harbour of the bay, visiting Soldiers Point, Fame Cove, North Arm Cove, and historic Carrington and Tahlee.

Cruises board at Lemon Tree Passage at 12pm and Taylors Beach at 12:30pm.

Taylors Beach public wharf is conveniently located a short ten-minute drive from Nelson Bay.

The cruise is affordably priced to ensure everyone can join the fun.

Grandparents pay $55, children aged five to twelve can participate for just $20 per child.

A two-course BBQ lunch is served for adults, while kids receive a hot dog and can of soft drink, with a chocolatey reward at the end of the hunt.

The fare for toddlers aged two to four is $10, infants travel free.

“It’s a fun opportunity to create lasting memories without breaking the bank.

“Don’t miss out on this perfect winter holiday activity,” said the Wangi Queen team.

To book, call 0411 388 380 or book online at www.wangiqueen.com.au.

Gift vouchers are available for those looking to surprise someone special.