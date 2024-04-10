

AFTER an offseason which saw the defending champions leave the competition and two clubs joining forces, the latest AFL North Coast season gets underway this weekend with opening round matches in Coffs Harbour and Sawtell.

Sawtell/Toormina Saints start their season at home when they play host to the newly combined Northern Beaches/Nambucca Valley team.

The Saints were eliminated in the first week of last season’s finals series.

The Northern Beaches Blues and Nambucca Valley Lions combined to enter a first-grade side this season, as well as in the other three senior competitions, with this weekend’s game at Richardson Park their first as a combined entity.

The Lions are coming off winning the reserves premiership last season, while the Blues finished with the wooden spoon in seniors.

The other opening round match sees the Coffs Harbour Breakers hosting the Port Macquarie Magpies at Fitzroy Oval.

The Breakers will look to bounce back in 2024 after missing finals last season.

The Magpies were runners up in 2023 after losing the grand final to the Byron Bay Magpies, who have returned to play in the Queensland Football Association competition.

Last season’s preliminary finalists the Grafton Tigers have the opening round bye.

Coffs Harbour Breakers women begin their premiership defence at home when they take on the Port Macquarie Magpies at Fitzroy Oval.

Sawtell/Toormina Saints Under 18s begin their premiership defence at home when they welcome Northern Beaches/Nambucca Valley to Richardson Park.

