After a huge year of fundraising, Doris is resting, refueling and recovering

AFTER an incredible two years of fundraising, with a focus on solutions to the issue of homelessness, Coffs Coast Woman Of The Year Doris Rake is taking time to rest, refuel and recover.

Having tirelessly advocated for night time accommodation for those sleeping rough in Coffs Harbour through her ‘3Rs’ project, Doris is now “on hold” for a few weeks.



“I’ve been a bit quiet in the community for a month or so but I want to let the Coffs community know I need a bit of a break from the big fundraisers,” Doris told News Of The Area.

Fundraising is really tough in today’s economy, she’s experiencing.

“In the past few years with my 3Rs Community Group I have certainly witnessed firsthand the generosity of our local community, however now there are a lot more people and businesses feeling the pinch from increases in the everyday cost of living.

“This is resulting in many services relying on donations either big or small and needing more volunteers to help the increasing number of people utilising these services.”

Doris has signed up to volunteer with the Salvation Army, serving meals from the new food bus.

She has stepped back from organising the Community Christmas Lunch, with support businesses saying they are not able to donate this year.

A hugely successful community event, the lunch on Christmas Day is for people who want company and a celebratory meal.

Doris is keen to find someone, or a group, willing to take over the running of this event for this year.

“If there is any business, organisation or individual that would like to host the Community Christmas Luncheon please get in touch with me as I have a lot of the equipment for the event as well as contacts of past donations,” she said.

Contact Doris at dmcowan01@gmail.com.

Earlier in the year, Doris played a major role in raising $100,000 to purchase a SleepBus, offering mobile overnight accommodation and services in Coffs Harbour.

“The bus is in the ‘build’ stage and progress can be followed on the SleepBus homepage,” she said.

“My campaign for a Pink SleepBus for women and children is on hold due to SleepBus founder Simon Rowe and his team being swamped with Sleepbus fitouts.

“The company cannot take more orders at the moment.

“This has resulted in me returning the generous donation of $25,000 made by an anonymous local donor.”

Other donations are being held with the purchase of a Pink SleepBus still in mind.

“The Laps for Naps campaign went really well, with several of us swimming almost everyday throughout July, supported by Coffs Harbour Aquatic Centre.

“Any donations that have been made through the SleepBus homepage or my QR code are in the hands of SleepBus and will be used for Coffs Harbour for ongoing costs of the first bus or a second bus in the future.”

Doris Rake assures the supportive community of Coffs Harbour that she is still working in the background to help individuals in need as well as supporting many people on their eating disorder (ED) journey.

She’s working on her second book for publication to guide the loved ones of ED sufferers with advice on their role in helping support, “as well as giving them hope that recovery is definitely possible with me being that living proof,” she closed.

By Andrea FERRARI