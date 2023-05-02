Ag Show reflects Bellingen’s traditions and unique personality

AGE-OLD agricultural traditions and the region’s unique personality will be on display at the upcoming Bellingen Show.

Traditional ag show staples such as horse, cattle, poultry and woodchop competitions will combine with stalls, parades, rides, an entertainment tent, reptile display and craft activities.

It will all come together on Saturday 13 and Sunday 14 May at Bellingen Showground.

“We’re really passionate about continuing the traditions of the country show while at the same time reflecting

Bellingen’s unique personality,” said the new Bellinger River Agricultural Society President, Dr Susan Lumsdaine.

“We’re delighted to be bringing back the artisan tent, guest chefs, cooking demonstrations and Chef’s Table lunch, and this year we’ve added a chill tent and silent disco for young people.

“We want the show to be an engaging and fun experience for people of all ages.”

The cooking shows are expected to draw an eager crowd of foodies.

Run by the Bellingen Kitchen Shop, the cooking demonstrations are delivered by local business owners.

Starting at 10am on Saturday, ever-popular chef Mitch Grady will whip up delicious recipes in his engaging presentation style.

Ayurvedic practitioner and cook Amy Graham will also be amongst the cooking action.

Celebrity chef Lyndey Milan, who proudly declares herself as a ‘Show Tragic’ and is known to many as the “Australian home cook hero”, will again be doing what she loves most – cooking with local, seasonal produce.

As Vice President of the Royal Agricultural Society of NSW, Lyndey has had a busy couple of months managing all the action that comes with the Royal Easter show.

Lyndey said she can’t wait to get back to Bellingen to work with local produce to create simple and delicious meals.

“What makes a place unique is the people who live there and what they do with it – the community attitudes, community pride, and what they do with their produce.”

Anticipated as a drawcard prize is a chance to win a seat at the exclusive Chef’s Table Lunch on the Sunday afternoon.

Tickets are on sale now until 3pm Saturday 13 May.

The winner will be drawn on Saturday afternoon, for Sunday lunch.

Returning for the second year, the Artisan Tent will host local potters, weavers and spinners, and artists working with a variety of materials including mosaics, stained glass, illustration and embroidery.

Throughout the weekend there will be live demonstrations, workshops and artist talks with activities for all ages and stages.

Diverse activities range from creating a series of Bellingen snapping turtles with mosaic artist Fiona McAulay or making a pinch pot with the ‘Coastal Claymakers’ as part of an unfolding ephemeral art installation over the course of the weekend.

Professional local artist Richard Sampson will be running a comic art and illustration workshop and there’ll also be polymer clay jewellery making, crocheting, stained glass and beekeeping demonstrations.

Visitors can learn how to weave on a loom with Meg Wilkinson or try their hand at spinning wool on a wheel with Lynn Green.

Fabric created by the community over the weekend will be turned into bunting to decorate the Artisan Tent in 2024.

Art therapist and Artisan Tent manager Bronwyn Napiorkowski loves the colour, vibrancy and knowledge sharing that comes with the demonstrations and workshops.

“This is a great chance for the community to get up close and personal with our talented local makers while having a whole lot of fun,” she said.

As a precursor to the Bellingen Show, the EJ Mantova Art Prize winners will be announced at the EJ Mantova Art Prize Exhibition Opening on Saturday 6 May at 3pm in the Bellingen Showground Pavilion.

The Art Prize Coordinator said, “Everyone is invited to the exhibition opening and will be treated to refreshments while taking in the display of local creativity.

“Judges Cath Fogarty and Jo Besley will give a commentary on all the prize winning artworks across the four prize categories.”

In advance of what is expected to be a grand Show, The Bellinger River Agricultural Society thanks all sponsors, trophy donors, advertisers, stewards, judges, announcers, volunteers and the many unnamed individuals and businesses who are helping to organise and run the 2023 Bellingen Show.

Volunteers are a valuable and crucial part of the show experience.

If you have a few hours to spare and would like to get involved contact Bellingen Show Volunteer Manager Lydia Bezeruk on volunteers@bellingenshow.com.au.

Visit www.bellingenshow.com.au or The Bellingen Show on Facebook.

By Andrea FERRARI