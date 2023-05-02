C.ex Coffs Bowls Club

DI De La Cruz with Joan Griffin, Sue Wilson and Mary Buckley made it through to the Finals in the Club Pairs.

Di and Joan were the winners on the day making it the second year in a row for Di and Joan as winners.

On a ‘hat trick’ now girls!

In the meantime social games are also happening.

Thursday 13 April: Rosemary Williams, Jeanette Kutz, Mary Buckley d Glen Wilke, Sue Wilson, Jill Merchant 25-13; a draw for Robyn Groundwater with Shirley Willis and Viv Gayford and Di De La Cruz.

Tuesday 18 April: Kim Hampton, Laine Down, Jill Merchant d Liz-Ann Jeffery, Jeanette Kutz, Mary Buckley 16-13; Rosemary Williams, Ardis Ellsmore, Di De La Cruz d Rosemary Williams(s), Jo Burgess, Jan Appleton 29-11.

Thursday 20th April: Beryl Foster, Jan Appleton, Shirley Willis d Joan Willis, Jeanette Kutz, Brenda Fane 20-8; Maureen Cotsell, Viv Gayford, Di De La Cruz d Maureen Cotsell(s), Laine Down, Jill Merchant 28-6.

By Mary BUCKLEY