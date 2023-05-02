Sawtell go top of Women’s Division One

NORTHERN Storm shared the points in a 2-2 draw with the Woolgoolga Wolves in round two of the NCF Premier League last weekend at Korora.

Goals from James Tial, and Paul Matten put the Northern Storm 2-0 ahead at halftime but the tenacious Wolves fought back in the second half to split the points.

The Coffs United Lions roared to a 7-2 victory against the Sawtell Scorpions at Toormina Oval.

The Coffs Coast Tigers bounced back from last week’s defeat to overpower the Westlawn Tigers 3-0 in Grafton.

In women’s division one Sawtell defeated Bellingen 2-1 to go top of the women’s top flight table.

The Boambee Eagles stamped their authority on the competition with a convincing 5-2 win on the road against the Woolgoolga Wildcats.

Reigning Champions Urunga Raiders and Coffs United Lionesses had their weekend match postponed until Monday 1 May.

The Lionesses stamped their credentials on the competition going ahead 2-1 but Urunga showed their champions’ grit and scored in the last five minutes to share the points in an end-to-end 2-2 draw.

All teams are back in action on Saturday 6 May.

By David WIGLEY