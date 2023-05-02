AFL North Coast’s junior season begins

AFTER waiting eight long months for their weekly dose of playing footy, the region’s Aussie Rules juniors returned to the field for the opening round of the AFL North Coast junior season.

Junior players from clubs spanning north to Yamba and south to Port Macquarie returned for another season to play the game they love.

Competition Coordinator Brad Greenshields said the AFL North Coast’s junior competitions were thriving as the 2023 season got underway.

“Teams wise we’ve had a big increase as we’ve gone from having 31 last year, to 45 this year,” he said.

“A lot of that has to do with the Youth Girls, which has increased by 33 percent from last year.

“Every Sunday between Yamba and Port Macquarie we have 20 games on, which is impressive.”

He said AFL North Coast was aiming for even more teams and competitions in the near future.

“Having 45 teams is a good start, but next year we want more and more,” he said.

“With the Youth Girls, clubs have committed to move the age groups from the current 14s and 17s, to 13s, 15s and 17s.”

This season sees the North Coffs Kangaroos and Lower Clarence Suns entering teams in the new non-competitive Under 10 age group, which has been introduced to provide a transition from Auskick to competitive football.

Greenshields shared the special moment the Lower Clarence team was able to wear special Suns jerseys, thanks to the help of an AFL club.

“Lower Clarence didn’t think they were going to get their jerseys until next week,” he said.

“So they approached the Gold Coast Suns, and the club said we would love to help you.

“So they ran out wearing Gold Coast Suns jerseys given to them by the club, which was a great gesture.”

