Mid North Coast Veteran Golfers Association player hits hole in one

GRAHAM Haigh has had a day to remember at Nambucca Heads.

The Mid North Coast Veteran Golfers Association player hit a hole in one while playing at the Nambucca Island Golf Course on Tuesday, 4 April.

The Coffs Harbour Golf Club member hit the hole in one on the 18th hole, and recalled the moment he achieved the rare feat.

“A guy was waiting there on the 18th, as he had finished his round and had come back to get his pen,” he said.

“When I hit it, I thought it would have gone off the green and I’d have to hit it back on there from behind the green.

“We didn’t see it go in as it’s a slightly raised green, and the guy who was waiting there said it had gone in, and we said ‘sure it did mate’, and I didn’t believe him at first.

“But when I got up there to the green the ball was nowhere to be seen, and sure enough it had gone in the hole.”

It had been a long time between drinks since his last hole in one.

“2012 was the last time I hit one, on the 26th hole at Coffs Harbour Golf Club,” he said.

“Hole in ones come out of the blue, so it was good to get another one after ten years.”

By Aiden BURGESS